Manipur CM N Biren Singh To Meet Governor Amid Speculations of Resignation

The Assembly is likely to be put in put in animated suspension, the report added.

The report comes two days after Uikey visited New Delhi and separately met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in the state.

Biren Singh has been drawing flak from the Opposition parties as well as from leaders within his party for 'mishandling' the situation in Manipur.

The violence has left more than 100 people dead, over 300 people injured and thousands displaced.

