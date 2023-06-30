ADVERTISEMENT
Manipur CM N Biren Singh To Meet Governor Amid Speculations of Resignation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 3 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is set to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 3 pm on Friday, 30 June, amid speculations of his resignation, reports said.

Singh is likely to officially step down as the CM during his meet, sources said.

Speculations of Singh's resignation were triggered on Friday after almost two months of his reported failure to stop the violence in the state. Singh had also met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on 25 June.

Will there be President's rule in Manipur?:

According to a report published in Manipur daily Sangai Express, Singh received several calls from New Delhi on Thursday in which he was offered the option to put in his papers or the Centre would "take over the administration."

The Assembly is likely to be put in put in animated suspension, the report added.

The report comes two days after Uikey visited New Delhi and separately met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in the state.

Biren Singh has been drawing flak from the Opposition parties as well as from leaders within his party for 'mishandling' the situation in Manipur.

The violence has left more than 100 people dead, over 300 people injured and thousands displaced.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

