Pushkar Singh Dhami To Be Sworn in as Uttarakhand CM Today
Dhami's selection as the new CM comes after incumbent CM Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation on Friday.
Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state on the evening of Sunday, 4 July.
Dhami was appointed as the state's BJP's legislature party leader on Saturday.
Further, on Sunday, hours before his swearing in ceremony, Dhami met former Uttarakhand chief ministers Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat. Dhami also, reportedly, met state minister Satpal Maharaj at the latter's residence in Dehradun.
Dhami's selection as the new chief minister comes after incumbent CM Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation late on Friday.
On Reports of Displeasure Over Dhami's Selection
Meanwhile, rubbishing reports of displeasure in the party over the choice of Dhami as the Uttarakhand CM, BJP's Bansidhar Bhagat was quoted by ANI as saying:
"I read somewhere that 35 MLAs reached Delhi, please tell me who are these MLAs? These (reports) are mere rumours, our leaders stand firmly with the party."
BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, on his part, was quoted as saying: "Everyone is happy in Uttarakhand with this decision. Today, only CM (Pushkar Singh Dhami) will take the oath."
Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami?
Dhami was born in a small village in Pithoragarh district. His father used to serve in the army.
He finished his early education in the village and went to Lucknow University for higher studies.
According to Hindustan Times, Dhami, who is an advocate by profession and an MLA from the Khatima constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, has not held a ministerial position in the state cabinet.
However, he has a strong hold over the youth of the state, having been the chief of the party's Uttarakhand youth wing – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – from 2002 to 2006.
He has also been the vice-president of the Uttarakhand BJP in the past.
Dhami is considered to be close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a former Uttarakhand chief minister and now the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa. He was previously an advisor to Koshyari when the latter was the CM.
(With inputs from ANI)
