Pushkar Singh Dhami To Be Sworn in as Uttarakhand CM Today

Dhami was born in a small village in Pithoragarh district. His father used to serve in the army.

He finished his early education in the village and went to Lucknow University for higher studies.

According to Hindustan Times, Dhami, who is an advocate by profession and an MLA from the Khatima constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, has not held a ministerial position in the state cabinet.

However, he has a strong hold over the youth of the state, having been the chief of the party's Uttarakhand youth wing – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – from 2002 to 2006.

He has also been the vice-president of the Uttarakhand BJP in the past.

Dhami is considered to be close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a former Uttarakhand chief minister and now the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa. He was previously an advisor to Koshyari when the latter was the CM.

(With inputs from ANI)