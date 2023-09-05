Sanatana Dharma Row: Priyank Kharge and the Rise of an Outspoken Congress Leader

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to eradicate 'Santana Dharma' during an event on Saturday, 2 September, has left many – across alliances and party lines – rattled.

But no one, perhaps, has come out in support of him with as much conviction and clarity as Karnataka Information Technology-Biotechnology (IT-BT) minister and a fellow 'INDIA' bloc leader, Priyank Kharge.

"Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that doesn't ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. So it is as good as a disease," Priyank, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said on Monday, 4 September.

In fact, the Congress leader's statement comes on the heels of his own party taking a diplomatic stance on Udhayanidhi's statement.