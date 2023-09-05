'Just Rumours': Anurag Thakur on India-Bharat Speculations Sparked by G20 Invite

“I think these are just rumours which are taking place," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday, 6 September, amid the political slugfest that was triggered by a G20 dinner invite which purportedly referred to President Murmu as 'President of Bharat' instead of President of India.

Specifically, Thakur was responding to a question posed by The Indian Express on whether the upcoming special session has been called to officially rename India as Bharat.

"All I want to say is that anyone who objects to the word Bharat clearly shows the mindset," the BJP leader added.