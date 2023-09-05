Social Media Erupts Over Speculations That India Is Being Renamed Bharat

In the midst of escalating tensions surrounding the alliance 'INDIA,' formed by more than two dozen opposition parties, notable developments are unfolding within India's political sphere.

Multiple reports suggest that the Central government has begun incorporating the name 'Bharat' in official documents, a shift that has stirred social media users. However, there's been no official confirmation from the ruling party, yet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President, issued invitations for a G20 dinner on 9 September, addressing the head of state as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India.'