Social Media Erupts Over Speculations That India Is Being Renamed Bharat

In the midst of escalating tensions surrounding the alliance 'INDIA,' formed by more than two dozen opposition parties, notable developments are unfolding within India's political sphere.
Multiple reports suggest that the Central government has begun incorporating the name 'Bharat' in official documents, a shift that has stirred social media users. However, there's been no official confirmation from the ruling party, yet.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President, issued invitations for a G20 dinner on 9 September, addressing the head of state as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India.'
In no time, speculations have started making waves on social media, with a flurry of reactions by netizens.
While some are linking this move to the ruling party's efforts to combat the 'INDIA' alliance, others are wondering whether this is a name change that will come into force, and if so, why; especially since the Constitution of India recognises both India and Bharat as one and the same.
An X user wrote, "Is there even a legal need for any resolution for name change? The Constitution already says India, that is Bharat..."
Check how others are reacting here:
