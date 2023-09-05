ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Social Media Erupts Over Speculations That India Is Being Renamed Bharat

A G20 invite sent from the Rashtrapati Bhawan has addressed the head of state as 'President of Bharat', not India.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In the midst of escalating tensions surrounding the alliance 'INDIA,' formed by more than two dozen opposition parties, notable developments are unfolding within India's political sphere.

Multiple reports suggest that the Central government has begun incorporating the name 'Bharat' in official documents, a shift that has stirred social media users. However, there's been no official confirmation from the ruling party, yet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President, issued invitations for a G20 dinner on 9 September, addressing the head of state as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India.'

ADVERTISEMENT

In no time, speculations have started making waves on social media, with a flurry of reactions by netizens.

While some are linking this move to the ruling party's efforts to combat the 'INDIA' alliance, others are wondering whether this is a name change that will come into force, and if so, why; especially since the Constitution of India recognises both India and Bharat as one and the same.

An X user wrote, "Is there even a legal need for any resolution for name change? The Constitution already says India, that is Bharat..."

ADVERTISEMENT

Check how others are reacting here:

Also Read

Pakistani Man's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

Pakistani Man's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  India    Bharat   G20 summit 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×