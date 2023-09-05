No-Go for Online Deliveries in Delhi Amid G20 Summit: What's Allowed, What Isn't

Swiggy, Zomato, and Amazon delivery services will come to a standstill in parts of the national capital for three days, thanks to the high-profile G20 Summit.

The latest: Food and e-commerce delivery companies won't be allowed to operate between 8-10 September as part of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police during the Summit, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on Monday, 4 September.

All cloud kitchens, markets, commercial establishments, and commercial delivery services will also be suspended for three days, he added.

The restrictions are being imposed in all areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), as per the police.

Yes, but: Medicines and other essential items will still be delivered to your doorstep. Postal services, lab sample collections, vehicles for hotels and hospitals, and services involved in housekeeping, catering, trash disposal, etc, will be permitted (after verification), Special CP Yadav informed.