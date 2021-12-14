Modi ji, Drop Ashish Misra's Dad From MoS Post: Rahul After SIT's Lakhimpur Plea

Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had been probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, on Monday, 13 December, moved an application in the court to invoke more criminal charges against the accused, including that of attempt to murder — a plea which has since been accepted by a CJM court.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, was arrested under murder charges.