'Pre-Planned Event': SIT Seeks Murder Attempt Charge Against Lakhimpur Accused
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which had been probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, on Monday, 13 December, moved an application in the court to invoke more criminal charges against the accused.
The incident was pre-planned and deliberate, and did not occur due to mere negligence, noted investigation officer Vidhyaram Diwakar, in the application submitted in the court on Monday.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, had been arrested under murder charges.
The investigating officer in the case has requested the addition of Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
The SIT has also requested the invocation of the Arms Act against the 13 accused, which include Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni's son, Ashish Misra.
The SIT has requested the dropping of charges under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently). and 304A (causing death by negligence).
Twelve men, in addition to Misra, had been arrested in the case. The accused, who remain lodged in the district jail, are Luvkush, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Satyam Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Rinku Rana, Ullas Trivedi, and Dharmendra Banjara.
