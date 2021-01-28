Explained: Dispute Between Karnataka and Maharashtra Over Belgaum

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying his government is committed to incorporating areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority into his state has added fuel to a controversy that has been simmering for the last six decades.

Belgaum or Belagavi, which has a large Marathi-speaking population, is currently part of Karnataka and is claimed by Maharashtra. While Maharashtra has gone to the Supreme Court over this land dispute, Karnataka has declared Belagavi its second capital.

So why are the two states at loggerheads?