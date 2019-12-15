Male Cops Pulled My Hair & Broke Phone, Says BBC Journo at Jamia

As police laid siege on Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, 15 December, following unrest in parts of the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act, senior journalist Bushra Sheikh, working with the BBC, said the police broke her phone, pulled her by her hair and hurled abuses at her.

“I came here for BBC's coverage, they (police) took away my phone,broke it. A male police personnel pulled my hair. They hit me with a baton and when I asked them for my phone they hurled abuses at me,” said Bushra.