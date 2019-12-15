Male Cops Pulled My Hair & Broke Phone, Says BBC Journo at Jamia
As police laid siege on Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, 15 December, following unrest in parts of the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act, senior journalist Bushra Sheikh, working with the BBC, said the police broke her phone, pulled her by her hair and hurled abuses at her.
“I came here for BBC's coverage, they (police) took away my phone,broke it. A male police personnel pulled my hair. They hit me with a baton and when I asked them for my phone they hurled abuses at me,” said Bushra.
The police on Sunday allegedly forcefully entered the university campus without permission, blocked the gates and fired tear-gas at the students and the staff inside.
The Delhi Police claimed that they barged into the university to “nab outsiders” who had entered the campus after vandalising public property and setting buses ablaze.
Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the "miscreants" during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony.
Sources told PTI that at least at least 40 people including students, policemen and fire fighters are injured.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
