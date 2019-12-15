Bloodstains, Panicked Parents: The Quint’s Inside View From Jamia
The Delhi Police laid siege to the Jamia Millia Islamia University early Sunday, 15 December, evening, a move that the police claimed was to ‘nab outsiders’, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Soon after, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the police forcibly entered the campus without permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.
Several students claimed that they remained stranded in the library, now which is now broken and vandalised, where the police fired tear gas at them. Many also claimed that the mosque inside the campus was vandalised by the police. South East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal denied any police involvement. He said that the police just went inside to see the damage caused by the 'miscreants'.
“After the police attacked us, some parents came and took their children home. Some people have been hiding, some others were taken to hospitals in ambulances. There might be many who must be hiding out of fear. Don’t know about the rest,” said one student who lives in the campus.
“There are 40-50 students whose whereabouts aren’t known to anybody. The police hasn’t told anybody where the students are being taken. From what we’ve been told, even while the students were being taken in a bus, they were being beaten inside,” an alumnus told The Quint.
Students told PTI that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.
Four buses and two police vehicles were torched in south Delhi's New Friends' Colony, reported PTI.
(With Inputs from PTI)
