Bloodstains, Panicked Parents: The Quint’s Inside View From Jamia

The Delhi Police laid siege to the Jamia Millia Islamia University early Sunday, 15 December, evening, a move that the police claimed was to ‘nab outsiders’, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Soon after, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the police forcibly entered the campus without permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.

Several students claimed that they remained stranded in the library, now which is now broken and vandalised, where the police fired tear gas at them. Many also claimed that the mosque inside the campus was vandalised by the police. South East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal denied any police involvement. He said that the police just went inside to see the damage caused by the 'miscreants'.