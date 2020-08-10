FAQ: Where Can I Get A Drive-Through COVID-19 Test Done?

With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been focussing their efforts on ramping up testing for COVID-19 in the country. As various experts have been saying constantly, testing is key to infected individuals so as to ensure that they are isolated and do not spread the virus further.

PM Modi has also said that efforts are underway to increase India’s testing capacity to one million tests per day in the coming weeks. At the moment, India’s testing is roughly at 7,00,000 tests per day.

One of the available modes of testing for COVID-19 in India is drive-through test. Here’s all you need to know about it and why it can be a good option.