In I-Day Speech, PM Modi Reiterates Need For Atmanirbhar Bharat
The PM also announced the National Digital Health Mission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the podium at New Delhi's Red Fort to address the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the country.
In his speech, delivered at a santised, subdued celebration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister hailed the ‘corona warriors’ in the country and repeatedly emphasised the need to make India truly "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant).
"Missing Children This I-Day"
After paying tribute to the freedom fighters who fought to bring Independence to the nation, the Prime Minister remarked on the special circumstances under which this year's celebrations were taking place.
"I'm missing our children, the future of our nation, who are not in this programme", said the Prime Minister, stating that they'd been "caged" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He further went on to thank the corona warriors of the country and also saluted the country's unwavering spirit in this time of crisis.
The Prime Minister also condoled the floods in many South Indian states that have caused great damage to life and property.
"Becoming Atmanirbhar Of Utmost Importance"
Harping on the need for the country to become self-reliant of "Atmanirbhar", the Prime Minister said that India has to "stop exporting raw material, and importing finished goods".
The PM also spoke on the need to encourage and hone the country's labour force. "India has to utilise its human resources", the PM said.
He further went on to delineate the need for a stronger, connected and comprehensive infrastructural network in the country.
Towards this goal, an initiative of 110 lakh crores was announced. Approximately 7,000 projects have been identified in different sectors, said the PM, to create infrastructure with "muti-modal connectivity"
"Vocal for local should be the slogan for the new, independent India", he reiterated.
Digital Health Scheme Launched
The Prime Minister also announced the National Digital Health Mission to streamline and digitise healthcare needs. Under the scheme, each benificary will be given a "health ID". This ID will contain digital records of the patients' previous medical history, tests, doctors consulted etc.
He further said that schemes like the "Jal Jeevan Mission" have empowered the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism.
Also speaking on the New Education Policy 2020, the Prime Minister said that it will help Indian citizens become "global citizens".
He also said that government will connect 6 lakh villages to the optical fibre network in 1000 days to facilitate greater use of the internet and digitisation.
The Prime Minister also confirmed that three Indian-manufactured vaccines for COVID-19 were at different levels of testing, and steps had been taken by the government to ensure they could be distributed as soon as they were given the green light.
"From LAC to LOC, Our Jawans Have Given Befitting Reply"
The Prime Minister also spoke about the abrogation of article 370 and how it has been a year since Jammu and Kashmir has seen 'independence from the article".
Speaking on Ladakh, the PM said that the region showed how India responds to those who threaten her territorial integrity.
"From LAC to LOC, our jawans have given befitting reply", said the Prime Minister.
He further said that India was working with maritime neighbours to ensure peace and stability in Southeast Asia.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that the issue which had "prevailed for centuries" has now been resolved.
