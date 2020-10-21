Need Concrete Solutions, Not Sermons: Congress on PM’s Address

Reacting to PM Modi’s 6 pm address on Tuesday, 20 October, Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed his discontentment, taking to Twitter to say: “It is easy to give sermons, what our country needs is concrete solutions.”

In a joint statement with Congress leader Pawan Khera, Surjewala demanded that the PM answer for the failure of leadership amidst the pandemic.

“It is easy to preach” they said, adding that India has become the ‘corona capital’ of the world, with the highest rate of rising infections.

“As of October 19, India tops in the daily rise in cases of COVID-19 when, as per official data, the country reported 55,722 cases of the virus,” Surjewala further said in the statement.