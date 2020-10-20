50% Indians May Get COVID-19 by February 2021: Govt Panel

At least half of India's population is likely to have been infected with COVID-19 by next February and that would help slow the spread of the disease, a member of the government panel in charge of providing projections said on Monday, 19 October, as per a report by the Reuters.

India is ranked second only to the United States of America in reporting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

As per a Reuters tally, COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India after a peak in mid-September with 61,390 cases.