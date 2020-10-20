PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 6 pm Today
The PM took to Twitter to announce that he would be “sharing a message” with citizens of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday, 20 October. The PM took to Twitter to announce that he would be “sharing a message” with citizens of the country.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
