Patna Meet: How is AAP-Congress Friction Likely to Impact a 'United' Opposition?

On May 19, the Centre brought in an ordinance to curtail the powers of the elected government in Delhi. This was within a week of the Supreme Court's order stating that the government in Delhi can make laws and administer civil services in the state.

It is likely that the ordinance will be tabled as a Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Looking at the numbers in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, it's almost certain that the bill will easily sail through the Lower House.

It is with the hope that the Rajya Sabha will reject the Bill, that Chief Minister Kejriwal is touring Opposition leaders across the country seeking their support on the issue.