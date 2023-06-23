Patna Opposition Meet Inside Story: Parties Downplay Differences, Focus On Unity

Instead, the focus was on the many similarities the parties share— mostly to do with their vehement opposition to the BJP and its politics. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were both at the forefront of emphasising the “need to defeat BJP at all costs”. The focus of today’s meet was on how a potential Opposition alliance for 2024 should be positioned, and the consensus was that it needs to be framed as a “BJP vs the country” debate, and not a “Modi vs the other parties”, the sources added.

Mostly, however, no formula for the 2024 elections was decided upon or even floated in this meeting, as per sources. The next Opposition meet, slated to take place in early July in Shimla, is where these details are likely to be ironed out.

The meeting also saw regional players like NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti stressing on the need for political parties to speak more frequently and aggressively for Jammu and Kashmir, and the continued president’s rule in the region. Abdullah reiterated the same in the press conference post the meet. “Mehbooba Mufti and I belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered...Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House...why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu and Kashmir?," Abdullah asked.