Integrate Pak & Bangladesh: Assam CM Himanta Targets Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

Amidst Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on Wednesday, 7 September, about 'integrating Pakistan and Bangladesh' has stirred controversy.

While addressing reporters, Sarma targeted Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying that "India is already united. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Silchar to Saurashtra, we are one. In 1947, Congress partitioned the country into India and Pakistan, and later to Bangladesh (in 1971). If Rahul Gandhi feels apologetic about his maternal grandfather's mistakes, if he regrets it, then there is no point of doing 'Bharat Jodo' within Indian territory. Try integrating Pakistan, Bangladesh and work towards an 'Akhand Bharat'."