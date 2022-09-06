‘India Is Our Friend’: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Will Meet PM Modi Later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, 6 September, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of her receiving a tri-services guard of honour.

PM Hasina, after her reception, said, "India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other."

She also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.