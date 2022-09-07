Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Begins Today, Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Rajiv
Gandhi said, "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 7 September, paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
Sharing a photo, Gandhi said in a tweet, "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome."
Meanwhile, the coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" last evening, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a "turning point" in India's political history.
Posters with "welcome Rahul Gandhi" and "Bharat Jodo Yatra" written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India's southern tip.
The Wayanad MP, who had arrived in Chennai on Tuesday night, began the day by offering floral tributes to the former Prime Minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on 21 May 1991.
Earlier, Rahul planted a sapling at the memorial. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri and other senior leaders accompanied Gandhi.
Gandhi would leave for the southern coastal Kanyakumari district and after visiting the twin memorials for the savants: Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda besides those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, he would launch the 3,500 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covering 12 states.
Preparations in Full Swing
Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam," where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
A final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam" was carried out by Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.
"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country," Ramesh told news agency PTI.
"Even in states that are not on the yatra route, people are excited as in each state, the Congress will organise similar yatras on a smaller scale – maybe 50km, 100km yatras linked to the main theme of uniting India, an India that is being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarisation and over-centralisation," the former Union minister said.
In an apparent dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made.
‘Turning Point in India’s Political History'
Gandhi, accompanied by 118 Congressmen and women, will interact with various groups, including civil society organisations and fishermen associations, he said.
"The party is focused and geared up for making the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme that it has undertaken in independent India," Ramesh said.
"It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It is a turning point for Indian political history. Padyatras (foot marches) have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not the politics of abuse, vendetta and vilification," he added.
Though the 3,570km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, covering 12 states and two Union territories in about five months, will be formally launched at the rally, it will actually begin at 7 am on 8 September when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march.
The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.
Those participating in the yatra, with the tagline "Mile Kadam, Jude Watan," have been classified as "Bharat Yatris," "Atithi Yatras," "Pradesh Yatris" and "Volunteer Yatris."
'Should Launch Bharat Jodo Yatra In Pakistan': Assam CM Himanta Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the party should start the yatra in Pakistan.
"India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," Mr Sarma told news agency ANI on Tuesday.
Slamming Sarma, Jairam Ramesh said, "I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day."
Ramesh added, "I think the Assam CM is boyish, immature and he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Congress Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.