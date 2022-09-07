Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Begins Today, Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Rajiv

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 7 September, paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

Sharing a photo, Gandhi said in a tweet, "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome."