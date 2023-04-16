Opposition Parties Unanimously Condemn Atiq-Ashraf Killing, AAP Silent

In the political aftermath of the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, several state and national parties have raised questions over the ‘lawlessness’ of the incident. While parties like the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal were quick to react Saturday night, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress reacted only by Sunday morning – all alleging that the law and order has been breached.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which recently acquired the status of a ‘national party’, has so far been completely silent on the issue. Leaders of parties from the TMC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) have spoken up.

Meanwhile, while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an inquiry into the murder by a three-member judicial commission, his party leaders have come out in support of the murder, with a cabinet minister even calling it ‘divine justice’.