'Don't Blame Cops, But...' Jayant Chaudhary Questions Govt Role Post Atiq Murder

“It was not possible for implement this plan without the complicity of the party in government," RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary told The Quint, in the hours after the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, on Saturday, 15 April.

Ahmed and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday, in the presence of police and the media. A brutal video of the two men being shot at while they spoke to reporters has gone viral.

Commenting on the same, Chaudhary said: