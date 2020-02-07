‘Dhanipur Is Famous’: Ayodhya Villagers Welcome SC-Directed Mosque

Yadav recalls, "On the very same day that the SC announced its verdict on the Babri Masjid dispute the tehsildar along with local policemen came to our village. They came between 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. They spoke to us about the 25 acres of government-owned land in the village and said they could need the land for the construction of a mosque. That land records needed to be furnished and submitted. We provided them all papers."

To this day, crops are grown on the government-owned land.

Now while all the Hindus and Muslims The Quint spoke to were very happy with the verdict, they also see the construction of the mosque as an opportunity to make money, set up business and have the government introduce more facilities to their village.

The village currently has a primarily school only. It does not have a hospital, a senior secondary school, or other amenities.