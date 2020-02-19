First Ayodhya Temple Trust Meeting to Be Held Today

The first meting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust formed by the government for building the temple, will be held at the residence of Supreme Court lawyer K. Parasaran, head of the Board of Trustees, on Wednesday, 19 February.

Fixing the date for the beginning of the Ram temple's construction and appointment of two trustees will be on the agenda of the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi were among those who attended the meet.

PM Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on 5 February. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November 2019.