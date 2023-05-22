'President, Not PM, Should Inaugurate Parliament': Oppn Speaks in United Voice

The Congress also said that the date which was chosen for the inauguration was an "insult" to the country's founding fathers as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray drew attention to the date as well, claiming that it was not relevant to India's history in any way.

"26 November 2023 – Indian Constitution, which gifted parliamentary democracy to the nation, shall step into its 75th year, which would've been befitting for the inauguration of the new Sansad Bhawan. But it shall be done on 28 May, the birthday of Savarkar. How relevant?" Ray said.

In a series of tweets, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the office of the President had been reduced to "tokenism" under the "BJP-RSS government."

"She (President Murmu) alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety," Kharge said.