In Photos: Glimpses of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi
The new building, which is triangular in shape, has a built-up area of 65,000 square metre.
The Indian government has released images of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Central Vista project. The new building, which is triangular in shape, has a built-up area of 65,000 square metre.
On centralvista.gov.in, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has uploaded photos as well as artistic impressions of the new Parliament building. These photos depict large, spacious chambers, a peacock-themed Lok Sabha and a revamped Sansad Bhavan.
There is chatter that the 2023 budget will be presented at the new Parliament but on 1 February, Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha tweeted, "The New Parliament Building is still under construction. During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building."
Here's what the new building looks like:
