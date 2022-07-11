PM Modi Unveils Bronze National Emblem on Roof of New Parliament Building
The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 July, unveiled the National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.
Cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the Parliament, the emblem has a steel supporting structure, which weighs about 6,500 kg, constructed to support the bronze statue.
- 01/07
(Photo: PIB)
- 02/07
(Photo: PIB)
- 03/07
(Photo: PIB)
- 04/07
(Photo: PIB)
- 05/07
(Photo: PIB)
- 06/07
(Photo: PIB)
- 07/07
(Photo: PIB)
PM Modi interacted with the workers involved in the work of constructing the emblem. From concept sketch to construction, the bronze emblem has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing, said officials.
