PFI Leader Held in RSS Member's Murder Case in Kerala

A leader of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Monday, 19 September, in connection with the killing of an RSS leader in Kerala's Palakkad district in April this year, police said.

Palakkad district secretary of PFI, Aboobaker Siddik, was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on 16 April.

He was also allegedly part of a group of PFI activists who had prepared the list of leaders of various political organisations, including the BJP, CPI(M) and Youth League -- the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to be targeted in their retaliatory attacks, a police officer told PTI.