NIA Raids Several Locations Across North India in a Case Probing 'Terror Gangs'
The gangs are allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 12 September, raided several locations across north India in a bid to probe alleged 'terror gangs' linked to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
As per a report by news agency ANI, the raids are being conducted in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and adjoining areas.
The gangsters include Kala Rana from Haryana's Yamunanagar and Vinay Deora's residence in Punjab's Faridkot.
Reports indicate that some gangsters, including the key accused in Moose Wala's killing, Lawrence Bishnoi, are also operating from prisons.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s Killing & the Case So Far
More than three months after the killing of Moose Wala, Deepak Mundi, the sixth and last shooter in the murder case, and two of his associates were arrested on Saturday from a checkpoint along the Indo-Nepal border in the Kharibari police station area in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
Mundi had fired indiscriminately at Moose Wala, the police said.
Two of Mundi's associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker – have been accused of providing logistical support and weapons to the shooters. A court in Mansa on Sunday sent Mundi, Pandit, and Joker to police custody for six days.
Twenty-three arrests have so far been made in the case. A total of 35 accused are named in the case, an officer said.
Another accused, Sachin Bishnoi, was earlier detained in Azerbaijan. There is information that another accused is also being pursued, the Punjab Police chief said.
Goldy Brar had executed the plan to kill Moose Wala to avenge the killing of Middukhera.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Topics: NIA Lawrence Bishnoi Sidhu Moose Wala
