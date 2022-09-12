NIA Raids Several Locations Across North India in a Case Probing 'Terror Gangs'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 12 September, raided several locations across north India in a bid to probe alleged 'terror gangs' linked to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

As per a report by news agency ANI, the raids are being conducted in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and adjoining areas.

The gangsters include Kala Rana from Haryana's Yamunanagar and Vinay Deora's residence in Punjab's Faridkot.

Reports indicate that some gangsters, including the key accused in Moose Wala's killing, Lawrence Bishnoi, are also operating from prisons.