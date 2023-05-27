NDTV-CSDS Survey: Modi Ahead but 2024 Poll Won't be Easy. Data Reveals 3 Threats

While projecting vote share, the survey doesn't consider NDA and UPA but considers BJP and Congress, lumping all the pre-poll allies of both parties under 'others'.

We cross-checked with CSDS on whether the vote share projections given on NDTV were for 'BJP/Congress' or for 'NDA/UPA'. They confirmed that it was for the parties, not alliances.

Therefore the vote share projections are a bit misleading because ideally it should have factored in pre-poll alliances.

It is important to know how much of the 28 percent votes projected for 'others' are going to BJP's and Congress' pre-poll allies.