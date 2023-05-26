As Modi Government Hits 9-Year Mark, Congress Demands Answers: BJP Reacts

From rising prices to unemployment, the Congress party posed nine questions to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, 26 May.

The jibe: The questions were posted on Twitter by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has built a "9-year-old building on false promises and the plight of the public!"

"Unemployment has been at its highest since independence and the way the government has tried to hide it is a "tragedy"" said Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate.

Flip side: Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Opposition party's questions as a "bundle of lies and mountain of deception."