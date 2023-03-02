Nagaland Election Results: Clear Win for NDPP-BJP, Neiphu Rio Set For Fifth Term

In Nagaland, the BJP and its ally NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) have surged towards a comfortable victory, winning 37 seats in the 60-member assembly. This is on expected lines as the exit polls too had predicted a clear win for the alliance in the state. The NDPP has won 25 seats whereas the BJP won 12.

The bigger surprises were in the Opposition space with the Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) winning just two seats (down from 26 in 2018) and the Congress failing to open its account.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the top scorer in the Opposition. At the time of writing the story, the NCP had won six seats and was leading in one. It is likely to get the Leader of Opposition's position. The other national party to make its presence felt was the National People's Party with five seats.

Smaller parties with their base in other parts of India managed to win a few seats - Ramdas Athavale's RPI and Late Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP won two seats each while Nitish Kumar's JD-U won one.