Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Leads Over 30 Seats

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.

The state had gone to the polls on 27 February. A massive voter turnout of 85 percent was recorded in the election.

In Nagaland, 59 out of 60 Assembly seats were up for grabs, where the fate of 183 candidates was in the balance across 2,351 polling stations.

The key parties in the state include Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, its alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Naga People's Front, and the Congress.