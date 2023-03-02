ADVERTISEMENT
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Leads Over 30 Seats

Nagaland Election Result 2023 Live: The state had gone to the polls on 27 February.

Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Leads Over 30 Seats
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.

The state had gone to the polls on 27 February. A massive voter turnout of 85 percent was recorded in the election.

In Nagaland, 59 out of 60 Assembly seats were up for grabs, where the fate of 183 candidates was in the balance across 2,351 polling stations.

The key parties in the state include Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, its alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Naga People's Front, and the Congress.

Click on the map below to see how the NDPP, NPF, BJP, Congress and others are faring, where they are doing well and where they are lagging behind.

  • Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the BJP-NDPP alliance

  • The Election Commission had ordered re-polling in four booths across Nagaland on 1 March

8:55 AM , 02 Mar

Here's How Nagaland Voted in Past Elections

8:44 AM , 02 Mar

NDPP-BJP Leads in 33 Seats

As of 8:45 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), are leading in over 30 seats, while Naga People's Front is leading in two seats.

8:09 AM , 02 Mar

Counting Commences

Counting of votes for the state of Nagaland began at 8 am.

8:00 AM , 02 Mar

Exit Polls Predict Clean Sweep for BJP+NDPP Alliance

For Nagaland, most exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).


Published: 02 Mar 2023, 7:32 AM IST
