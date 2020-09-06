Will Modi’s Mission Karmayogi Transform or Weaken Bureaucracy?

“Whatever the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does, it is always a big ticket measure. One may debate its impact or viability, but no one can doubt his will to take radical decisions,” a senior bureaucrat, currently serving in a key social sector ministry at the Centre, said while commenting on Mission Karmayogi which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on 2 September.

According to PM Modi, the Mission – also known as the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) – promises to “radically improve the human resource management practices in the government and use scale and state-of-the-art infrastructure to augment the capacity of civil servants.”