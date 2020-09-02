What is Mission Karmayogi? Can It Reform Indian Bureaucracy?

Fragmented Learning: Present day training landscape is diverse and fragmented, leading civil servants to think departmentally and in silos. Since thinking is parochial, there is a lack of a shared understanding of India’s national developmental aspirations and needs.

Lack of continuous learning : While courses are offered in patches for civil servants, there’s an absolute lack of a life long-learning environment. There is a need to view training and learning as a continuous process and not something that is done in bits and pieces.

Redundancy & duplication of efforts: Since the learning process is fragmented and department-wise, there’s duplication of effort and there is an absence of common shared knowledge and faculty.