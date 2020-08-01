Can Bureaucrats Post Propaganda Messages? A Look at Some Tweets

“No question of lying in Hon SC,” Kansal had tweeted, in reference to the J&K government’s submissions to the Supreme Court, in which they had asserted that Soz was not detained. The top court had, as a result, disposed off Soz’s wife’s habeus corpus plea.

The next day, however, an unsettling video of Soz, a former Union Minister, started doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, the eighty-year old, had evidently scaled a tall wall of his house so that he could tell the press, through a spiral of barbed wire, that he was still under house arrest. While Mr Soz, clinging to the wall, asserted that he was not a free man, the police personnel stationed in his house, forcefully pulled him down, and started ordering the media outside his house to leave.