As INDIA Coalition Begins Seat-Sharing Talks, 6 Kinds of Arrangements Emerge

After the conclusion of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition meeting in Mumbai on 1 September, the Opposition parties announced that they would be fighting together "as far as possible" based on the principle of "mutual give and take".

The parties resolved to initiate seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

Based on the extent of cooperation between INDIA coalition parties, states and Union Territories in India can broadly be classified into six categories. It is the fourth, fifth and sixth category states that are the most tricky for the INDIA coalition from the point of view of seat-sharing.