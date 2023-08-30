Mayawati Says No to NDA & 'INDIA' for 2024: Is This a Mistake or a Masterstroke?

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday, 30 August, posted on platform X (Formerly known as Twitter) that, "NDA and INDIA alliances comprise mostly of parties that are anti-poor, casteist, communal and pro-rich," adding that there is "no question" of an alliance with them for the elections.

Recently, she had said that her party has decided to contest next year's Lok Sabha elections on its own in Uttar Pradesh as her past experiences have shown that not much is gained from entering into an alliance.

"We will fight the elections alone. We will contest the election on our own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and in Haryana," she had said earlier. She added that in Punjab and Haryana, she would be willing to fight the elections with regional parties, "provided that they have no deal or alliance with other alliances."

The BSP is in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab. It had briefly forged an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party in 2019, but the alliance broke up before the Assembly elections.