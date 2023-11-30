Despite Seeing Hate, Kharge Staunchly Secular: INDIA Leaders at Book Launch

Thorat said the book was scheduled to be released last year, but got delayed due to various reasons, including covid. “I know the views expressed by the authors are honest because they were expressed well before he (Kharge) became Congress President,” said Thorat.

DMK’s TR Baalu expressed gratitude to Kharge for being an important leader of not just Congress, but also of the INDIA bloc.

Jha recounted the first time he saw Kharge in person, at the Rajya Sabha. “I saw him wearing a dhoti-kurta, and I was so surprised.. it’s so rare to see leaders wear that today,” said Jha.