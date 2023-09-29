'Congress Works for the Poor and Farmers': Party President Mallikarjun Kharge

"Congress understands what poverty is and works wholeheartedly for the poor and farmers. But the BJP cannot even think about the work that the Congress party does for villages, poor labourers, and farmers. They just spread confusion," said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the conference of farmers and labourers in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, 28 September.
While praising the Chhattisgarh government, Kharge listed the welfare programmes launched by the Bhupesh Baghel-led government. He noted that the Congress government implemented a Rs 2,300-crore scheme in Baloda Bazar.
"If we continue to work together like this, no one can remove us."Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Further, while talking about the Women's Reservation Bill and calling it a 'jumla' Kharge said, "The bill will turn out to be a phrase as Prime Minister Modi will never give reservations to women. This is just a slogan for elections."
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Kharge also inaugurated over 264 development projects worth Rs 266 crore.
During the conference, it was announced that under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rs 1,895 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 24,52,592 farmers, and Rs 5 crore 16 lakh was transferred to 65,000 cow dung sellers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. Additionally, an incentive amount of Rs 57 crore 18 lakh was given to 33,642 sugarcane-producing farmers.
Other schemes were also launched, like the Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Assistance Scheme which provides a pension amount of Rs 1,500 to registered construction workers who are 60 years of age.
A total of Rs 55,76,26,000 crore was distributed to 1,02,889 beneficiaries under various schemes, including the Chhattisgarh Unorganised Workers Social Security Board, Chhattisgarh Labour Welfare Board, and Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Board.
