'Modi Government Failed to Deliver': Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC Meet in Hyderabad

While highlighting the ethnic conflict in Manipur recent spate of communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, Kharge said that such incidents 'tarnish the image of India'.

"The country is at crossroads today facing many internal challenges. The entire nation is witnessing the tragic events still unfolding in Manipur. Modi government allowed the fire of Manipur to reach Nuh in Haryana. These incidents tarnish the image of modern, progressive, and secular India," Kharge said.

As he alleged that the Modi government has 'failed to deliver' on all important fronts, Kharge appreciated Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for its attempt to bridge this communal divide.