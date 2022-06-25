'Act of Revenge': Eknath Shinde Claims Security of Rebels' Families Withdrawn
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied Shinde's claims of security being withdrawn.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, 25 June, claimed that the state government had withdrawn the security of the family members of 38 rebel MLAs, calling the alleged step "malicious" and an "act of revenge."
He also said that it was the duty of the government to protect the MLAs and their families.
"That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn as an act of revenge," the letter read.
It further claimed that the decision was meant to break the resolve of the rebel MLAs.
"Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government comprising the NCP and INC goons."
Shinde further said in the letter that if any harm comes to the families of the rebels, CM Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and minister Aaditya Thackeray would be held responsible.
Maharashtra Home Minister Denies Shinde's Claims
Reacting to the letter, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that neither the CM nor the Home Department have ordered the withdrawal of security cover for any of the MLAs. "The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless," he told news agency ANI.
On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said while reacting to the rebels' claims, "You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same."
He further added that the rebel MLAs would return to the party's fold once they come back to Mumbai, and asked former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to not get involved in the matter, as per news agency ANI.
"We are sure once (rebel) MLAs come back to Mumbai, they'll return to our side again. I would advise Devendra Fadnavis to not get involved in this matter, and save whatever is left of his dignity. We'll see each other in the elections," Raut said.
He also said that if Shiv Sainiks decided, "the streets will be on fire."
"Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire."
The Shiv Sena is expected to send notices to rebel MLAs on Saturday, seeking the disqualification of four more of its legislators. So far, the Sena has sought the disqualification of at least 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.