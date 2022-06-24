'Silent, Not Weak': Uddhav Slams BJP, Shinde in Address to Shiv Sena Workers

As the political deadlock in Maharashtra continues for the fourth day on Friday, 24 June, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the unrest and said that the rebel MLAs have taken advantage of his unavailability due to his health issues.

In an online address to Shiv Sena district heads, post holders, and workers, Thackeray also said that he is "silent, but not weak," ABP Majha reported.

He further said that he will not tolerate the use of unparliamentary language against his family. Thackeray stated that he left his official residence, 'Varsha,' as he is not tempted by the CM post, but his determination to fight still stands strong.