'Was Diagnosed With Cancer, No Sena MLA Visited': Rebel MLA Says in Video

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Yamini Jadhav from Mumbai's Byculla took to social media on Friday, 24 June, to say that it was not easy for her to rebel against the party leadership, but none of them cared when she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

In a video message, Jadhav said, "We can understand the rage of Shiv Sainiks given the developments of the past few days. We are still Shiv Sainiks and will die as Shiv Sainiks."

The video was also tweeted out by Rebel leader Eknath Shinde.