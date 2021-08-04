Oath-Taking of Karnataka Ministers at 2:15 pm Today: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Last week, Bommai had said he explained the necessity for an early Cabinet expansion in the meeting with BJP President JP Nadda. "We will get the nod within next week. I have not discussed the list of probable ministers in today's meeting. But told the need of early decision on this issue," the 61-year-old leader had told reporters in Delhi, reported PTI.

The newly appointed Karnataka CM had arrived in the national capital on Friday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking to Twitter after the meeting, PM Modi wrote that he had conveyed his best wishes to CM Bommai and assured him full support for the development of Karnataka.

Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka CM on 28 July, a day after he was selected for the post in the aftermath of BS Yediyurappa's resignation.

Bommai was serving as the state's Minister of Home Affairs under the Yediyurappa government.