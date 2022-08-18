Karnataka Min Says Schools, Colleges Free to Celebrate Ganesh Utsav, Draws Flak

Athavulla Punjalkatte, the state president of CFI, said that the statement from the minister was an attempt to create unrest in educational institutions in the state.

"Edu Minister allowing to enshrine Ganesha in govt schools & colleges is an attempt to create unrest in the edu sector & gain political advantage. Its condemnable. Ironically, this is the same minister who once told "no religious practices are allowed in edu institutions. Shame!! (sic)" Punjalkatte tweeted.