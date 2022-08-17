Karnataka Teen Says a Mob Assaulted Him on I-Day for Being a Muslim, FIR Filed

In a separate incident in Shivamogga, on the same day, a case of stabbing was reported in the Gandhi Bazaar area. The stabbing victim, identified as Prem Singh, was shifted to a local hospital for further treatment. The motive behind the attack was not immediately ascertained. On 16 August, four individuals were arrested in a case pertaining to the stabbing.

The attacks took place in the backdrop of a row erupting over a poster of VD Savarkar that was put up at the Ameer Ahmed circle in Shivamogga on the 76th Independence Day. Police are probing whether the attacks are linked to the poster row.

In yet another incident, Sunil, a man said to have links with the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal, was assaulted on 16 August in Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district. The local police said that his friend Mubarak attacked him over a petty financial issue. As per the police, a case has been registered against Mubarak under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).