Karnataka Assembly Polls: Why JD(S) Candidates Will Take Loyalty Oath Next Week

With Karnataka Assembly elections in sight, Janata Dal (Secular) was all set to start its own ‘Pancharatna Ratha Yatre’ in a move to stand tall against the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, after it was kick-started at Kurudumale in Kolar on Tuesday, 1 November, the yatra has now been put off for a week due to incessant rains.

What's more: Afraid of post-election poaching, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was slated to announce the first list of JD(S) candidates for 123 seats out of the total 224, announced that the potential MLAs will first have to take a divine pledge of loyalty.

Why it matters: While Rahul Gandhi has garnered massive support for the Congress during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP has put forward its reliable star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Facing the two national parties, the JD(S) is banking on its regional support and making sure that its candidates are "held accountable."