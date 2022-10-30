Breached Mandate or Karnataka Hijab Ban? Behind Suspension Of AIMPLB Women Wing

However, Zehra alleged that the actual reason behind the board’s decision is their disagreements on the Karnataka hijab ban matter. “When the hijabi students in Udupi were first told to not enter their class with the hijab, I felt very moved by the matter and urged the board to fight in their support. I felt that if we (the board) fights for the Muslim personal law to be protected, then we should come out when these hijabi sisters are being targeted for wearing the hijab. But they felt that the board should not intervene in a local matter as it might politicise the matter further,” Zehra told The Quint.

“The girls (hijabi students) were sandwiched between the clergy and the college administration. I felt they needed our support. I wanted to go meet the girls, but the board didn’t allow me to. I asked them if I can go in my personal capacity, but I was told not to do that either,” she added.

In February 2022, days after the Karnataka high court passed an interim order upholding the hijab ban, Zehra had written a letter addressed to various Muslim bodies, including the general secretary of the AIMPLB, the Jamat-e-Islami Hindi, Jamiat-e-Ulama, and a few others.

The letter spoke of the challenges that the hijabi students in Karnataka are facing. The letter said: “But the struggle of Muslim girls students was their lone struggle with hardly any guidance or support from any organisation within the Muslim Community. It may sound as a surprise or a “an allegation” but throughout this issue unfolding, there was a complete “distancing” of Muslim leadership standing and supporting these Girl Students (sic).”

Zehra’s letter then proposed an 8-point action plan, with suggestions such as meeting the President of the country to discuss this matter, address the issue of “hate crimes against Hijabi girls across India”, meet and thank all the CMs and secular parties standing by the hijabi students, among other things.

“If we fail to act now, then we have missed the bus. We have left our community orphaned and we are answerable to Allah and to Muslims of India,” the letter concludes.

Ilyas conceded that there was a disagreement on the hijab matter, but that it didn’t have anything to do with the suspension of the women's wing. “We felt that since the hijab issue was confined to Udupi at the time, prominent local bodies were trying to resolve the issue. We didn’t want to make it a national issue because with elections taking place in Uttar Pradesh (at that time), giving this matter over-emphasis would have been counter-productive. Nonetheless, this disagreement is not why the women wing was suspended. These are separate issues,” Ilyas said.